Rehab Group issues 12 months' notice of termination to HSE due to under-funding

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 03:42 PM

The Rehab Group is warning it will have to give the HSE 12 months' notice of termination of its entire care service due to funding problems.

The charity said vital services for 3,000 adults and children with disabilities are under threat, due to ongoing significant underfunding.

Representatives of the group are to meet Health Minister Simon Harris over their concerns today.

In a statement, Rehab Group said that after that meeting, a final decision will be made on whether to issue the termination notice.

They are blaming factors such as higher care costs as their service users age; the 'burgeoning costs' of meeting new HIQA and HSE regulatory requirements; the costs of upgrading property; and a 'massive hike' in insurance costs.

Jimmy Tolan, the chairman of the Rehab Group's board of directors, said: "This is an unprecedented decision, one we never imagined we would have to make. During the last two years, we have done everything in our power to engage with the HSE to secure adequate funding for these services.

"Now Rehab is no longer in a position to continue to fund the significant losses incurred in providing these services and is in an extremely difficult position where it has no other option but to issue 12 months' notice of termination to the HSE."

Mr Tolan warned that financial concerns are a "sector-wide issue", and it's their "profound hope" that the services can continue.

However, he added: "This situation can be reversed, the care services could be saved but only if we are provided with urgent additional funding to ensure that these services continue."

According to the charity, the funding problems centre around its RehabCare - noting that the group's other services continue to operate as normal.

KEYWORDS

RehabcharityHSE

