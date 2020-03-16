News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Regulator against Tallaght plan to employ only local builders

Regulator against Tallaght plan to employ only local builders
By Seán McCárthaigh
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 05:45 AM

The planning watchdog has called on South Dublin County Council to withdraw its proposal to require developers of new building projects in Tallaght to use local construction workers.

The Office of the Planning Regulator has raised doubts about whether it is legally possible for the council to introduce such a clause under planning legislation.

It follows an assessment by the OPR of proposed material amendments by South Dublin County Council to the draft Tallaght Town Centre Local Area Plan 2020-2026. The council has proposed that it should include a “local employment clause” for construction projects in Tallaght. The local authority has recommended the measure because the unemployment rate in some areas of Tallaght is 33% (Central Statistics Office figures).

The council claims construction companies should employ local labourers and apprentices for any projects in the area, through partnership with the council, Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education Training Board, and other stakeholders.

While the OPR said there was merit in the spirit of the proposal, it was essential that any policies or objectives in the draft local area plan had a statutory basis.

“There is no legislative basis under the [Planning and Development] Act for the attachment of such a policy or objective,” the regulator said.

The OPR said the wording of the draft amendment, which it claimed was “aspirational rather than directive,” was likely to result in confusion as to its actual requirements.

The regulator said it could also lead to inconsistencies in how it was applied between different grants of planning permission.

As a consequence, it believed the proposal was contrary to accepted best practice, insofar as planning authorities should not include aspirational objectives on matters over which they had no powers.

The regulator has issued a recommendation to the council to omit the proposal from the draft area plan for Tallaght.

More on this topic

Lagan owner Breedon closes in on more Irish targetsLagan owner Breedon closes in on more Irish targets

Irish Examiner View: Society and big business out of kilter as builder’s profits up 28% in a yearIrish Examiner View: Society and big business out of kilter as builder’s profits up 28% in a year

Cairn Homes: Labour shortages not holding back home buildingCairn Homes: Labour shortages not holding back home building

Homebuilders say the clock is ticking on the next Government to deliver new homesHomebuilders say the clock is ticking on the next Government to deliver new homes


TOPIC: Construction

More in this Section

Four people being treated for Covid-19 in Limerick released from hospital Four people being treated for Covid-19 in Limerick released from hospital

Coronavirus: Island community puts itself in self-isolation Coronavirus: Island community puts itself in self-isolation

Coronavirus: Campus closure leads to loss of catering jobs at UCCCoronavirus: Campus closure leads to loss of catering jobs at UCC

Coronavirus: Taoiseach to seek enforcement powers to stop mass gatherings in pubsCoronavirus: Taoiseach to seek enforcement powers to stop mass gatherings in pubs


Lifestyle

We will soon be returning to West Cork from La Gomera, in the Canary islands. Yesterday, I found the text of a light-hearted radio talk I gave about island life in the late 1980s. In 40 years, it hasn’t lost its magic. This is what I wrote...Damien Enright: Rats off their tree on La Gomera, but for very good reason

A ccording to the country’s Cat Protection & Welfare Society (Catpaws), there are 1.5m domestic cats in Cyprus, an island with only 1.2m human residents. During a visit last month, 14 pussies converged on us at a cat feeding station near the ancient ruins of Amathus; they thought my wife was one of the dedicated cat ladies who feed them.Richard Collins: Pause to reflect on history of cats in Cyprus

It is apparently a battle between nature and man, or the artefacts of man. And there is only going to be one winner, writes Man MacCarthy.The Islands of Ireland: Shore thing in Fergus Estuary

Ireland is near the bottom of the league of EU countries when it comes to forestry, but could we be on the brink of an all-out, tree-planting blitz? If so, we’ll go for native species, hopefully. Given the effects of global warming and how useful trees are for storing carbon, there’s every reason to get more saplings into the earth.Donal Hickey: Turning over a new leaf

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »