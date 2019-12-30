News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Regulations to ban use of loyalty points to buy alcohol to be introduced in 2021

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 09:55 AM

Regulations to ban the use of supermarket loyalty points to buy alcohol are set to be introduced.

The regulations are due to take effect in January 2021.

Short term price promotions of three days or fewer will be outlawed, covering products such as slabs of beer.

Shops will not be allowed offer drinks at a reduced price or free of charge when a customer is buying another product.

Health Minister Simon Harris said the government would like to introduce minimum unit pricing at the same time as the North, but said the policy may have to be brought in unilaterally.

