Register for our Ireland South Town Hall Meeting

Tuesday, May 07, 2019 - 06:23 PM

Join the Irish Examiner political team and meet the Ireland South European Election candidates for an evening of lively debate on May 16 at 7.30pm in Cork's Clayton Hotel Silver Springs.

The event will be moderated by Daniel McConnell, Irish Examiner Policial Editor, and Michael Clifford, Irish Examiner Special Correspondent.

Apply for your free ticket below, or at this link.

Terms & Conditions Apply:

Please note tickets will be allocated based on a random draw. Tickets will be issued via email and will need to be presented at the event to gain admission.

