Regional Independents want deadline for smaller parties to decide on govt formation

The Regional Independent group have piled on pressure to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to announce when they expect a decision from smaller parties on government formation.

Representatives from the group, which is chaired by former Communications Minister Denis Naughten, and consists of TDs Cathal Berry, Sean Canney, Peter Fitzpatrick, Noel Grealish, Michael Lowry, Verona Murphy, and Matt Shanahan, met with the negotiating teams from the two civil war parties this afternoon, but say they will not be used as a "last-minute addition to make up numbers".

Shortly after the meeting, the group released a statement calling for a "clear deadline" from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on when they expect a decision from parties such as Labour, the Greens and Social Democrats, on whether they will enter discussions on the formation of Government and when "substantive talks" will start on a programme for government.

"Following a constructive meeting of Regional Independent TDs with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on government formation, the group has made it clear it is willing to engage in meaningful talks on a Programme for Government - but only as an equal partner in such discussions and not as a last-minute addition to make up numbers," the statement said.

"We are now in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, facing into challenging economic times with significant threats to jobs as well as the ongoing challenges of housing, agriculture and health.

The public needs leadership that can only be provided by a stable Government with a clear mandate and this needs to happen quickly.

"While the caretaker Government, working with the public health officials, has brought us to this stage in the management of Covid-19 pandemic, to progress to recovery mode and provide certainty to the Irish people it is imperative that we move from talking about government formation into real and substantive talks on an actual Programme for Government."