Regina Doherty: We need to find a better way to work with communities on direct provision

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty has said Ireland may "need to have a wider conversation" on "taking charge of our responsibilities to refugees" after a series of direct provision centre stand-offs.

Speaking to reporters at Government Buildings after the latest backing down by the Government over the placing of 15 women in a short-term centre in Achill Island, Co Mayo, Ms Doherty said the repeated clashes need to be addressed.

The Social Protection Minister said "I don't condemn anybody" who believes they have legitimate reasons for taking part in protests as "everybody is entitled to their views".

However, in a clear admission that the Government may need to re-assess recent decisions to back down on a number of placements, Ms Doherty said Ireland still has "responsibilities to other human beings who are coming from war-torn countries".

"I hope not, I really hope not," Ms Doherty said when asked if the controversies may impact on Ireland's international humanitarian reputation.

"I think there are 15 vulnerable women today who now need to find a permanent home."

"I think maybe we need to look at our communications with communities to make sure that the services and the provisions we need for every human to live a life of dignity are looked at.

"But if there is a growing concern we're going to find resistance wherever we go, then I think we need to have a wider conversation with regard to how we are going to have to take charge of our responsibilities to refugees.

"These are women who've left very difficult situations and probably in a lot of cases have left their families behind. Ireland has always been the place of the land of a hundred thousand welcomes, and that should be reflected.

"I don't condemn anybody, everybody is entitled to their views, but at the end of the day I think we are a very welcoming society, the vast majority of people in this country acknowledge and appreciate the responsibilities we have to other human beings who are coming from war-torn countries.

"I think we need to find a better way maybe to communicate and work with communities together, and if that is the case then I think that's very doable," Ms Doherty said.