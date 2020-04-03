News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Regina Doherty unsure if she will be Taoiseach's nominee for Seanad

Regina Doherty unsure if she will be Taoiseach's nominee for Seanad
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 10:45 AM

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has not ruled out that she could be a nominee by the Taoiseach for the Seanad.

Ms Doherty, who lost her Dáil seat in the recent general election, told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that she had made peace with the loss of her seat some weeks ago, but she was now “not at peace” and was “conflicted.”

“I don’t know what’s for me. I will deal with things as they happen … Never say never … What’s for you won’t pass you.”

It had been a privilege to lead her department at this time of crisis, she said and she had never been busier. “We will do what we can do to help people.”

The priority for her department is “to get things back to the new normal, we will do what we have to do.”

Ms Doherty defended the decision to extend the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment to students who were part-time workers. Students were a small proportion of the number of workers who were now out of work “through no fault of their own.”

For the vast majority of people the value of what they were receiving through the pandemic payment was “a lot less than what they earned last week,” she said.

READ MORE

People over 66 not eligible for Covid-19 welfare payment: Varadkar

Anyone aged 18 to 66 who had lost their income because of Covid-19, regardless if they were staff, self-employed or in the gig economy, could apply for the payment, she said.

Those over the age of 66 who were still working or in part-time employment could apply for supplementary welfare income. Ms Doherty said she had confidence in the scheme.

After the crisis has passed everything will be considered to reboot the economy, she added. “Everything will be on the table and nothing will be ruled out.”

More on this topic

The Irish Examiner View: Gender imbalance a poor reflection on SeanadThe Irish Examiner View: Gender imbalance a poor reflection on Seanad

Jerry Buttimer tops Labour panel as he is re-elected to SeanadJerry Buttimer tops Labour panel as he is re-elected to Seanad

First Seanad seats filled from NUI and Labour panelsFirst Seanad seats filled from NUI and Labour panels

Seanad fills first Agricultural Panel seat but no first count result for NUI panel todaySeanad fills first Agricultural Panel seat but no first count result for NUI panel today


TOPIC: Seanad elections

More in this Section

IDA head: Irish pharma firms can make Covid-19 testing materialsIDA head: Irish pharma firms can make Covid-19 testing materials

Taoiseach: Ireland facing 'public health emergency which has become a recession'Taoiseach: Ireland facing 'public health emergency which has become a recession'

Families asked to step in while carers temporarily deployed to plug staffing gapsFamilies asked to step in while carers temporarily deployed to plug staffing gaps

Gardai arrest two men after €200k drugs seizure in Longford Gardai arrest two men after €200k drugs seizure in Longford


Lifestyle

There are some seriously spectacular shots.Discover America from the air thanks to this breathtaking aerial footage

Dawn Isaac, author of 101 Things for Kids to Do Screen-Free, suggests kids should have designated daily screen-free time, and shares activity ideas.How to get kids off their screens during lockdown

A facialist explains what happens to your skin while you’re sleeping.This is why bad sleep makes your skin look terrible (and what you can do about it)

How you spend your morning is key.10 ways to start your day right in lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »