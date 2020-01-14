News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Regina Doherty to bring proposals for child maintenance agency to Cabinet

Regina Doherty to bring proposals for child maintenance agency to Cabinet
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Child maintenance payments arrangements are to be reviewed in a bid to prevent difficult disputes and legal rows over contributions from parents.

Social Protection Minister, Regina Doherty, will tomorrow bring proposals for a child maintenance agency — the first of its kind — to Cabinet, the likely last meeting of this coalition before the election. Just seven items are on the agenda for the 9am meeting.

The Fine Gael minister wants the system, including arrangements around how a parent contributes to payments, reviewed. The system in future could be streamlined to prevent drawn-out disputes.

Ms Doherty will seek approval for a review group to examine if there is a case for a child maintenance agency. The review group will be chaired by former Circuit Court Judge Catherine Murphy.

Ms Doherty secured €150,000 in the budget for her department to examine international best practice for maintenance payments and how the system here could better suit families and the needs of children.

The membership of the group will include legal, policy and academic professionals as well as officials from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and from the Department of Justice.

Under the current law, parents are obliged to maintain and pay for their children. When parents break up, those payment obligations remain. Agreement can be reached between estranged partners or with the assistance of mediation or legal aid supports or ultimately through the courts.

Social welfare laws dictate that where welfare payments exist, a relative or parent may be required to contribute to them. The department currently can trace and examine if that relative can contribute.

The review group will look at the guidelines and rules in place for such payments and contributions and report back to the department by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney are both expected to brief Cabinet members about the resumption of power-sharing in Stormont, after more than three years of political paralysis in the North.

An injection of funds has been promised by both the Irish and British governments for cross border projects, including for rail and road and health reforms.

This is also expected to be the coalition's last Cabinet meeting before Mr Varadkar decides to announce this week that the Dáil will be dissolved and an election held.

Mr Varadkar said at the weekend that he wanted to speak to Cabinet before revealing the date.

READ MORE

Storm Brendan: 9,000 without power as 'energetic system' begins to clear away

More on this topic

Girl in care fled from moving vehicleGirl in care fled from moving vehicle

Childcare workers to protest over 'pay crisis' in sectorChildcare workers to protest over 'pay crisis' in sector

Creche subsidy plan reckless, says MartinCreche subsidy plan reckless, says Martin

Montessori owner shocked as insurance premium trebles in one yearMontessori owner shocked as insurance premium trebles in one year


TOPIC: Childcare

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating after remains found in Dublin Gardaí investigating after remains found in Dublin

Varadkar and Johnson laud North talksVaradkar and Johnson laud North talks

Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket

'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time


Lifestyle

Below is a join-the-dots of some of 2020’s cultural anniversaries around Europe.Slow travels: Why not harness your inner Thunberg and travel overland by train this year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »