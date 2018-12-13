Regina Doherty says government not preparing for hard border in Ireland

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty is adamant that the Government is not preparing for a border on the island of Ireland post Brexit.

She told RTE’s Morning Ireland that the Government is preparing contingency plans, but they do not include plans for patrolling a border.

The Government will continue to “fully explain” what is in the deal, that the backstop is not a threat and “will not be there forever.”

The backstop is only there until a trade deal is reached. “We all want a fruitful result.”

Ms Doherty also said that Fianna Fáil were to be commended for reaching an agreement on Confidence and Supply until 2020.

She said she was very pleased that they had come to a decision to continue to support the Government to allow them to achieve their ambitions.

The “intense” negotiations had been “an extremely worthwhile effort” and had allowed Fianna Fáil to see every department’s plans “laid bare”.

Trust had been restored between the two parties following the exoneration of former Tánaiste France Fitzgerald in the Charlton Tribunal, she said.

“That is long in the past. We’re planning for the future now.”