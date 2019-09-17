Regina Doherty publishes Data Protection Commissioner's report on Public Services Cards

The Social Protection Minister is strongly defending the Government's decision to challenge the Data Protection Commissioner's findings on the Public Services Card.

This evening, Minister Regina Doherty published the Commissioner's report, which finds the card is in breach of the law.

The data-privacy watchdog rules the state must delete data held on three million citizens but Ms Doherty said it would be illegal to do so.

In a statement, Ms Doherty said: "I am happy, in the interest of transparency, to publish this report and to provide some further context by also making available my Department’s response and correspondence related to the report.

"While we respect the office of the DPC, in this instance based on strong legal advice, we cannot agree with the findings contained within this report."

"We have strong legal advice that the existing social welfare legislation provides a robust legal basis for my Department to issue PSCs for use by a number of bodies across the public sector.

"My officials did seek to engage further with the DPC on this matter but regrettably that engagement was not possible and therefore we are publishing the report without any further delay.

"The PSC has been a worthwhile investment in better public services - allowing people to access public services in a streamlined manner without the need to submit the same documentation and information over and over again.

"Without the PSC process people would be required to verify their identity on multiple occasions with multiple agencies – a situation which would make access to services more cumbersome for members of the public.

"When surveyed, those using the card have registered extremely high satisfaction rates."