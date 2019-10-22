Regina Doherty latest to be connected to Dáil voting controversy

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty is the latest minister to be subject to scrutiny about voting in the Dáil.

Video footage from a debate on the Residential Tenancies Bill 2018 Order for Report on 8 May 2019, shows the minister not in her seat when the formal vote was called, but her vote button was pressed and her vote was recorded.

The footage shows that Ministers Michael Creed, Michael Ring, Simon Harris and junior Defence Minister Paul Kehoe were the only ones present in the front row but in total five votes were cast on amendment 13 to the bill proposed by Labour's Jan O'Sullivan.

Attempts to contact Ms Doherty for comment have so far gone unanswered.

At a meeting of Fine Gael ministers, it was proposed that they would request statements to be made by Fianna Fáil TDs Lisa Chambers, Niall Collins and Timmy Dooley.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl will convene a meeting of the business committee at lunchtime today to update it of his investigation before making a short statement to the Dáil before the start of Leaders' Questions.

You can watch Mr Ó Fearghaíl's statement at 2pm below:

It is understood Mr Ó Fearghaíl's investigation has concentrated solely on events of last Thursday but will be expanded if deemed required.

It is believed the suspension of electronic voting is one of the options to be considered.

Sources have said that part of the investigation is to focus on why the vote tellers - during last Thursday's eight votes – did not properly tally the votes with the numbers of persons present in the chamber.