Refunds for airline customers still up in the air as airports prepare to welcome back passengers

Airline customers are in the dark about refunds and vouchers, months after the first claims were lodged.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus say they are processing an unprecedented amount of claims every day but consumer advocates say more needs to be done.

Even those who have accepted vouchers instead of pursuing cash refunds have been left waiting, according to Dermott Jewell of the Consumer Association of Ireland (CAI). He said months after claims were first lodged, customers are "uninformed, unable to make alternative arrangements and unimpressed beyond belief".

He said, "This is an unacceptable situation and the lack of engagement or responsible representation to inform the consumer regarding their money, paid in advance and now assumed to be reimbursed through a voucher, at some distant undisclosed date, with the same airline, is nothing short of disgraceful."

Aer Lingus and Ryanair say they are responding to customers but the volume of requests is posing an issue.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said it is handling "an unprecedented level of requests" and it has expanded its customer service teams to speed up response times.

"To date we have issued over 90,000 vouchers and we expect to see redemption of these as routes begin to open up in the coming months," they said.

"Flight cancellations are still occurring and we continue to receive an unprecedented number of requests for vouchers and refunds. However, we expect the additional resources, processes and technology we have deployed will have a positive effect in improving our processing times."

Aer Lingus is "reviewing its future operating schedule" and expects to resume flights to more destinations in July.

Ryanair, meanwhile, is planning to operate 1,000 flights per day from next month. The airline has "already processed over €400 million in refunds and vouchers since mid-March", one-third of the backlog.

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary has said all refunds should be processed in the next 10 to 12 weeks.

A Ryanair spokesperson said, "We encourage customers to use their voucher or request a free move, as Ryanair has over 1,000 daily flights available from July 1 and has already released part of its summer 2021 schedule. All Ryanair customers on cancelled flights can still apply for a cash refund if they so wish."

Meanwhile, passengers are "strongly recommended" to wear face coverings when travelling through Cork and Dublin Airport in the coming months. Face coverings are mandatory when flying.

The daa, which runs both airports, has implemented public health measures as the airports ramp up operations. Passenger numbers declined 99% at the two airports during the height of lockdown restrictions.

Some 960 hand sanitising stations and 700 plexiglass screens have been installed between the two airports. Customers are also advised to wear face coverings, use contactless payments and check-in online.

Enhanced cleaning measures will be implemented, and new signs will remind passengers of the importance of social distancing.