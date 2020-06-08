'Refreshed' mental health plan promises online services

The roll-out of mental health services online under a ‘refreshed’ mental health strategy, to be published in the next week, will complement existing services, the Minister for Mental Health said.

Jim Daly said the new strategy has adopted a different approach and a “new way of doing things”.

The strategy, ‘Sharing the Vision – a Mental Health Policy for Everyone’, will provide a roadmap for services for the next 10 years, following a review of the last 2006 strategy.

“This has gone further than any other document to hear the voice of the service user and to shape policy by listening to that voice,” Mr Daly said.

The strategy will be more focussed on outcomes and will include more proactive and preventative mental health initiatives, including earlier intervention and the rollout of talking therapies and more services online.

The impact of the Covid-19 crisis, he said, would be accounted for in operational plans rather than a policy document.

“We decided to proceed as planned. This review is already three years overdue and we need to move on.

“The policy and aspirations are going to be the same and obviously some operational tweaks will have to be done on foot of Covid but they are operational and don’t have to be incorporated into this new policy,” he said.

Technology will be a central plank of the new strategy with online services, such as cognitive behavioural therapy, complementing and supplementing existing services.

“Delivering services online means they are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, where and when you need them,” the minister said.

However, the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) said services can no longer be “neglected” and expressed disappointment over the lack of engagement on the new strategy.

“We’re not delivering a comprehensive or adequate mental health service at present; if we get a huge increase in demand I really don’t know how we’re going to cope with that,” PNA General Secretary Peter Hughes said.

Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission John Farrelly, who writes in today’s Irish Examiner, said investment and governance are critical to addressing existing challenges but that he also wants to see “mental health at the cabinet table”.