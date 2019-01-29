Referendum on waiting period for partners seeking to divorce set for May

Voters will be asked in May on whether to reduce the minimum living apart period for partners seeking to divorce from four years to two.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan announced the planned vote today, which will coincide with the local and European elections.

The proposed reduction in a waiting period for a divorce, he said, would reduce trauma for families.

Arts Minister Josepha Madigan, who originally proposed the vote, said the change would also reduce costs and the dilemma faced by families, including children, with the current rules for a four-year wait.

Minister Flanagan said he believed there was political consensus for the proposed change and that it would also not lead to an increase in divorce numbers.

Ireland has one of the lowest divorce rates in Europe and this is to be welcomed

The government hopes that, if the change is approved by voters, that the new rules for divorce could come into operation towards the end of the year.