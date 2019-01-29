NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Referendum on waiting period for partners seeking to divorce set for May

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 03:22 PM
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Voters will be asked in May on whether to reduce the minimum living apart period for partners seeking to divorce from four years to two.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan announced the planned vote today, which will coincide with the local and European elections.

The proposed reduction in a waiting period for a divorce, he said, would reduce trauma for families.

Arts Minister Josepha Madigan, who originally proposed the vote, said the change would also reduce costs and the dilemma faced by families, including children, with the current rules for a four-year wait.

Minister Flanagan said he believed there was political consensus for the proposed change and that it would also not lead to an increase in divorce numbers.

Ireland has one of the lowest divorce rates in Europe and this is to be welcomed

The government hopes that, if the change is approved by voters, that the new rules for divorce could come into operation towards the end of the year.


More in this Section

'It’s been an appalling week' as 10 people die in road traffic accidents

Sub-zero overnight temperatures expected as nationwide snow and ice warning takes effect

Two women held over murder of Belfast community worker

Ireland's third level education system classified as 'in danger'


Lifestyle

The Sundance Film Festival red carpet will totally inspire your winter wardrobe

What is an essence and why should you be adding one to your skincare routine?

5 foods that could help keep joints healthy during colder months

Ask a counsellor: ‘My teenage sons have sided with my abusive ex – what should I do?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »