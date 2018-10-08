Home»Breaking News»ireland

Referendum Commission launches information campaign on blasphemy referendum

Monday, October 08, 2018

The Referendum Commission has launched its public information campaign giving the facts about the referendum on blasphemy.

It will take place on the same day as the Presidential election and will decide whether the Constitution should continue to say that publishing or saying something blasphemous is a criminal offence.

A printed independent guide is being distributed to every home in the country and information is also available on refcom.ie.

The guide will be available in Braille, Irish Sign Language DVDs, audio CDs, easy-to-read and large-print versions in the coming weeks.

Chair of the Referendum Commission, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, said: “The website and the guide explain the proposal in more detail, and what the effects of a Yes and No vote would be.

"The Commission does not urge either a Yes or a No vote, but we do urge voters to make up their own minds and to have their say.

"The subject of this referendum may not have as high a profile in public debate as the subjects of other recent referendums. But the Constitution is the fundamental law of the State and every proposal to change it is important."


