News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Reduced number of TDs to attend Dáil sitting today

Reduced number of TDs to attend Dáil sitting today
Leo Varadkar. Brian Lawless/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 08:00 AM

A reduced number of TDs will attend a Dáil sitting today to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

They are looking for answers on testing turnaround times, the handling of nursing homes through this crisis and the economic impact the current restrictions are having.

Last night Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil approved a document about going into government together.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin won the backing of their parties to proceed with their historic agreement towards forming a government, despite dissent from senior colleagues.

At separate meetings of the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil parliamentary parties, both leaders presented their “highly aspirational” joint framework document, running to 22 pages, to their parties for approval but concerns have been raised about how realistic it is.

Fianna Fáil Kilkenny TD John McGuinness reportedly told his party colleagues that the only thing missing from the document was “free wifi and Netflix for everyone”.

At the Fine Gael meeting, three ministers, Michael Ring, Michael Creed, and John Paul Phelan, voiced either opposition or grave reservations about entering into a deal with Fianna Fáil.

READ MORE

Covid-19: GP says we must get used to changes 'until immunity is gained'

More on this topic

Eight deceased residents of Laois elder-care centre tested positive for Covid-19, HSE confirmsEight deceased residents of Laois elder-care centre tested positive for Covid-19, HSE confirms

Public hygiene facilities 'an embarrassment' and need to be improved to fight Covid-19, expert saysPublic hygiene facilities 'an embarrassment' and need to be improved to fight Covid-19, expert says

9 things you’ll understand if coronavirus means you’re suddenly in a long-distance relationship9 things you’ll understand if coronavirus means you’re suddenly in a long-distance relationship

EasyJet expects to post half-year losses of up to £205mEasyJet expects to post half-year losses of up to £205m


TOPIC: Coronavirus