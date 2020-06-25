Reduced capacity and showtimes as some cinemas prepare to reopen in July

Big screen fans can start planning their next outing as the Omniplex and Odeon cinemas will be ready to welcome them back next month.

Omniplex Cinemas has announced the re-opening of seven cinemas on July 3 and Odeon will reopen three cinemas on July 13.

Safety measures in the Omniplex will include in-cinema seat separation – a two-metre gap beside, in front and behind each booking.

Omniplex cinemas in Cork, Rathmines (Dublin), Limerick, Galway, Wexford and Arklow (Co Wicklow) as well as the new D'LUXX cinema in Drogheda (Co Louth) will open on July 3.

Three Odeon cinemas in Blanchardstown (Dublin), Coolock (Dublin) and Limerick will open on July 13, with the remaining eight open by July 20.

Both cinemas have arranged for tickets to be booked online to control the number of people in the foyers and auditoriums.

There will be limited capacity with a maximum of 50 people at any one time in the foyer or at any screening with social distancing in place.

Omniplex said screen capacities will reduce by over 70% and there would be reduced showtimes with only one film starting every 20 minutes to facilitate social distancing and extra cleaning.

We're delighted to announce our phased re-opening starting Fri 3rd of July with seven cinemas opening their doors! We have a range of new measures including; all tickets to be bought online, in-cinema seat separation& enhanced cleaning regimes! Showtimes online this weekend! pic.twitter.com/OcC9kbTf8N — Omniplex Cinemas (@omniplexcinema) June 25, 2020

The cinema's marketing and loyalty manager, Shauna Crowley, said its booking engine will automatically lock seats around each group so people can sit beside friends and family and be at a distance from other groups.

Odeon will have guaranteed unoccupied seats between guests to meet social distancing guidelines while enabling family groups and “social bubbles” to sit together.

There will be staggered showtime starts to reduce queues and safe queuing measures include floor marking and cinema staff support.

Managing director of Odeon UK and Ireland, Carol Welch, said they aim to provide a controlled and safer experience for all their guests.

“Initially, we will be screening a mix of recent and remastered classics including Empire Strikes Back, Dirty Dancing, Little Women, The Greatest Showman, to name a few, before the new blockbusters hit our screens,” said Ms Welch.

Director of Omniplex Cinemas, Mark Anderson, said they will be re-opening their cinemas over the next few weeks with a selection of popular classic films.

“Coincidentally our D'LUXX cinemas are naturally well suited to social distancing – each seat features 2 metres of leg-room,” said Mr Anderson.

Omniplex recently launched a major investment programme with cinemas planned in Ballinasloe (Co Galway), Killarney (Co Kerry) and the midlands in Longford, Mullingar and Roscommon.