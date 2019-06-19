News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Redress scheme revisions presented

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan brought forward amendments to the Redress for Women Resident in Certain Institutions (Amendment) Bill 2019 to Cabinet yesterday to provide health benefits without charge to the women impacted
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 05:20 AM

Lump sums paid to women under a redress scheme will not be taken into account in nursing home support assessments the Government has promised.

The Magdalene Redress Scheme is already receiving and processing applications from the cohort of women who lived in adjoining institutions and worked in the Magdalene Laundries.

In addition, the amendments will ensure that any awards received by those women under the Redress Scheme are not taken into account when being assessed for nursing home support. Officials in the Department of Justice have been liaising with the Department of Health in relation to this.

Separately, the Cabinet signed off on the recruitment of a new Deputy Garda Commissioner.

Mr Flanagan sought approval from his ministerial colleagues to begin a selection competition to select a person for the position which has not been filled since the retirement of Donal Ó Cúaláin in September 2018.

For the first time, the competition will be open to both members of An Garda Síochána, people from outside the service, and  candidates from outside Ireland irrespective of their nationality.

The Public Appointments Service (PAS) will undertake the selection process.

The Justice Minister also received approval for the drafting of a final set of amendments to the Coroners (Amendment) Bill 2018 which will allow coroners remain in their jobs until the age of 72. 

The bill outlines rules around appropriate and respectful removal, storage, disposal, and return of human tissue and organs removed for autopsy.

