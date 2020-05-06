News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Red forest fire warning in place in Ireland

Red forest fire warning in place in Ireland
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 11:08 AM

A red forest fire warning is currently in place across Ireland.

Dublin Fire Brigade says fires will start and spread easily with real threats to nature, property and life.

"With exercise areas extended to 5km, wooded and scrub areas are accessible to more people," the Fire Brigade said in a social media post, referencing a slight relaxation in the government's Covid-19 restrictions on the public.

The alert was issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

"Our current high-pressure weather pattern has previously been associated with extreme fire behaviour in Irish conditions," a department Twitter post read.

The alert will remain in place until midday tomorrow.

READ MORE

Paschal Donohoe: Wage Subsidy Scheme to continue after June - but payments may be cut

More on this topic

Over 20 firemen called to battle blaze at former Dublin schoolOver 20 firemen called to battle blaze at former Dublin school

'Gone beyond a joke': Luke Kelly statue vandalised for fourth time'Gone beyond a joke': Luke Kelly statue vandalised for fourth time

Gardaí investigate partial skeletal remains found in DublinGardaí investigate partial skeletal remains found in Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade attend scene of overturned truck on M50Dublin Fire Brigade attend scene of overturned truck on M50


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

€500k EuroMillions ticket sold in Co Meath€500k EuroMillions ticket sold in Co Meath

Coronavirus' effect on tourism and childcare to be discussed at Dáil sittingCoronavirus' effect on tourism and childcare to be discussed at Dáil sitting

Sportswear manufacturer reopens factory to make hospital scrubsSportswear manufacturer reopens factory to make hospital scrubs

Two €20k drug seizures in two days as Louth gardaí tackle crime gangsTwo €20k drug seizures in two days as Louth gardaí tackle crime gangs


Lifestyle

Ellie O'Byrne chats to Morgan Bullock, the American dancer who has faced down the racists with her take on a viral dance meme, and has been rewarded with an invitation to Ireland from the Taoiseach.Morgan Bullock: Stepping up with an Irish twist on Savage

We all know healthy habits are good for us – but what about the lifestyle factors that could be damaging our defences? Liz Connor learns more.7 surprising ways you might be harming your immune system

Here are our top TV picks for today.Wednesday's TV Highlights: Behind the scenes with Michelle Obama as Becoming hits Netflix

Clodagh Finn gets expert advice on how to avoid the 'Covid stone'How to avoid putting on the Covid stone

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »