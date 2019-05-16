NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Recruitment site reveals fall in job vacancies for four cities

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 07:45 AM

The number of jobs vacancies in the cities of Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford all dropped over the past year.

According to the latest quarterly jobs index from IrishJobs.ie, all four recorded decreases in the number of available positions of between 5% and 12%.

Vacancies in Dublin remained strong at 9%, while Kerry, Clare, Wicklow and Roscommon all recorded increases of between 24% and 28%.

Orla Moran from IrishJobs.ie outlined the areas seeing increases and decreases in vacancies.

Ms Moran explained: "You're seeing quarterly increases and annual increases in Hospitality and Catering.

"The other sectors where you will always see increases and where there hasn't been a slowdown is in Science and Pharma and also Construction.

"In relation to sectors where you've seen a slowdown, they are in Sales and in Marketing and also in HR."

