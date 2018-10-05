Home»Breaking News»ireland

Recovering addict reverted to drugs after ankle injury

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 02:20 AM

By Liam Heylin

A 38-year-old man who got into rehabilitation and managed to stay off drugs such as cocaine for a year fell back into addiction when he suffered a severe ankle fracture and was prescribed codeine.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said at Cork District Court that the accused had been doing very well after a lengthy period at St Francis Farm in Co Carlow, and had managed to get a job before he suffered the very bad injury.

“Part of his medication was codeine-based and he fell back into his addiction,” said Mr Burke. “Unfortunately, things fell down for him after that. “He was arrested on September 27 and he did not apply for bail because of his addiction,”

Moldovan national Alexandr Tabachnic pleaded guilty to a number of charges against him yesterday.

Insp Gary McPolin said that, on September 26, Garda Gerard O’Donovan was on Pope’s Quay when he approached the defendant. The guard said he wanted to search him.

“Mr Tabachnic ran away and hid behind a car,” he told the court. “Garda O’Donovan followed him and caught him. Mr Tabhachnic resisted and attempted to flee. Garda O’Donovan had to use pepper spray to stop him. He was found in possession of a syringe with liquid cocaine.

The accused, who was living at The Bungalow, Arderrow, Ballyvolane, was also caught stealing two candles valued €75.

READ MORE: Fundraising campaign underway for family of Latvian man who drowned in Kerry

Judge Olann Kelleher asked: “What is his excuse for resisting arrest?”

Mr Burke said: “I would say blind panic.”

A total sentence of six months was imposed on Tabachnic.


KEYWORDS

Related Articles

Strict bail terms for Cork man accused of harassing woman

Homeless man tells court he carried knife because people kept stealing cup he used for begging

Trial of three men charged with murder hears how dad-of-two was shot outside Meath pub

Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan died of multiple gunshot wounds, court hears

More in this Section

‘Totally unacceptable’ that soldiers are still outside working time rules

Only psychiatrist in Medical Corps has not been replaced

Garda jumped on patrol car to avoid driver

OPW confident court ruling will not affect Cork flood defence project


Breaking Stories

Working life with Billy Burke: 'I like to make sure the graves are well kept'

Taking control: Why we all need a living will

Rock on: Singer Rob Strong on continuing to perform in his 70s

Mind matters: 15 ways to boost your mental health

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »