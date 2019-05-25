NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Record number of calls to ISCPA

By Sean O'Riordan
Saturday, May 25, 2019 - 05:30 AM

The ISPCA has been forced to set up temporary dog kennels at its Co Cork equine centre due to an increase in dog cruelty cases and a crackdown on rogue puppy farmers.

The animal welfare charity has announced it received a record number of calls last year from people concerned about ill-treatment and care of domestic pets and livestock.

The society admitted to “finding it increasingly difficult to keep pace with demand due to a lack of appropriate funding”.

ISPCA chief inspector Conor Downing pleaded for more financial help from the government and support from the public.

Its annual report was yesterday launched at the ISPCA Equine Rescue Centre, near Mallow.

Last year, the charity spent €3.8m on rescuing and caring for badly treated animals. A reported 85% of the spend came from public donations and legacies from wills.

Mr Dowling said lots could be done with improved resources, such as enabling it to appoint more inspectors and increase its operations nationwide. Currently, the ISPCA has resources to cover 17 counties.

Lisa O’Donovan, the senior inspector for the Cork region, said the charity was getting busier every year.

She said the equine centre in Mallow had to set up temporary kennels due to increased dog cruelty cases and a focus on tackling rogue puppy farms.

She said the public was becoming more aware of animal welfare through social media and were reporting more cases to the charity.

Last year, the charity seized or took care of 1,202 animals which included 616 dogs, 343 cats, 57 horses, and 81 wild animals.

