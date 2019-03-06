Recommendations for teen discos including powers to breath test children 'working well', court hears

A court has heard that recommendations issued to organisations hosting teenage discos - including powers to breath-test children if required and that parents sign up to parental responsibility commitments when buying tickets - are “working well”.

Last autumn Judge James McNulty made the recommendations on foot of applications by three organisations seeking new licences amid concerns about underage drinking.

This concern was sparked by incidents in 2018 including at Bandon Rugby Club last March, when some teenagers were treated for extreme alcohol intoxication and medics set up what was described as a field hospital to treat those affected.

Last summer concerns were again expressed by West Cork Rapid Response personnel over an event at the Boiler Room in Clonakilty.

Representatives of both Bandon Rugby Club and the Clonakilty Agricultural Show Ltd – organisers of the Boiler Room event - and representatives from Clonakilty GAA Club, which hosts an event for younger teenagers, were subsequently addressed in court, with Judge McNulty outlining proposals to the applicants ahead of any granting of licences, including that they acquire breathalysers.

He also said parents should be asked to sign 'Parental Responsibility Commitments', including a commitment from parents to be contactable by mobile phone, that they should be personally involved in the travelling arrangements of their child and that they will be required to accompany their child to the Garda Station for interview and to any court hearing that may follow in the event that their child is found using or in possession of any drug.

It also included the provision from the judge who said:

I know this event must by law be alcohol-free and drug-free, and I agree that those who organise and supervise this event may take all reasonable steps including CCTV use and random breathalyser testing to ensure that it is drug and alcohol-free.

At Clonakilty District Court Colette McCarthy, solicitor for the organisers of the Boiler Room event, applied for a dance licence for the current year.

She said of the guidelines: “It is working very well. My clients are very happy with it.”

She said her clients were only selling tickets online, with parents registering, and Ms McCarthy asked the court that her clients be allowed to sell tickets from a couple of different venues for the next number of discos so as to gather more registrations.

Judge McNulty reiterated that the breathalysing provision was not for random breath testing of young people but rather to allow the organisers to do so if required with the court’s blessing, and with the prior consent of parents.

Ms McCarthy said: “My clients’ intention is they would only utilise that power in circumstances where it is really necessary.”

The Judge commended the organisations for taking on the recommendations, which he said was to empower them and parents, adding breath-testing was not mandatory or obligatory but rather “it is another tool in their toolbox”.

He granted the dance licence to both applicants and allowed wider scope to sell tickets for upcoming events.