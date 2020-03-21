'Rebooting the economy': Calls to coordinate Covid-19 policy with economic recovery plans

The Irish Exporters Association wants the Government to start planning for the economy's recovery now.

They say a cabinet sub-committee needs to be set up to be able to act when the threat of Covid-19 has passed in the next couple of months.

Simon McKeever, CEO of the organisation, says the recovery plan needs to work in tandem with the fight against the illness.

He said: "So at some stage, we will get through this and we will come to the end of the worst of this from a public health point of view."

"But businesses will need to get back up and functioning extremely quickly, rebooting the economy in the aftermath of the Covid-19 virus," he said.

Mr McKeever's comments follow severe disruption to Ireland's economy with some working practices dramatically changed.

The National Recruitment Federation says the coronavirus could end up leading to a "remote working revolution" in Ireland.