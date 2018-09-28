Home»Breaking News»ireland

Rebecca Carter's marks upgraded following successful appeal

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 12:03 PM

Rebecca Carter's leaving cert marks have been upgraded meaning she now has enough points to do veterinary medicine in UCD.

It comes after the High Court ruled earlier this week that the SEC should determine 19-year-old Rebecca Carter's appeal by today instead of mid-October.

The official CAO offer will follow later today and she will be able to start her course on Monday instead of next year.

Officials from the Department of Education are to meet with the State Examination Commission and colleges to discuss the ruling.

Rebecca said she has only one job for the rest of the day.

"I'm sitting by a computer here refreshing the CAO website because that's what I'll actually receive the offer on.

"Once that comes through I'll obviously be pressing accept on that and hopefully I'll be hearing from UCD shortly after."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Rebecca CarterLeaving Cert

