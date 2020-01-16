News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Reassurances given over FAI staff, says trade union

Reassurances given over FAI staff, says trade union
By Press Association
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 06:52 AM

A trade union representing Football Association of Ireland workers says it has received reassurances from the minister for sport.

The FAI is at risk of insolvency and has previously asked the Government for a guarantee of €18m.

While Shane Ross earlier this week said the Government will not bail the FAI out, the minister described a meeting with Uefa over the situation on Tuesday as “constructive”, adding he believes they are on a “pathway to a possible solution”.

The trade union Siptu met Mr Ross on Wednesday. “We are reasonably satisfied with the outcome of the meeting,” Siptu sector organiser, Denis Hynes, said.

“The discussions were positive, and reassurance was given to us that all the stakeholders, including the banks, Uefa and the Government, are committed to protecting the association.

While it is going to be a long road and our members in the FAI will be facing some difficulties and further negotiations with their employer, we believe progress has been made in protecting jobs and football in the community

“While it is going to be a long road and our members in the FAI will be facing some difficulties and further negotiations with their employer, we believe progress has been made in protecting jobs and football in the community.”

Siptu services organiser Teresa Hannick added: “Salaries will be paid in January for the staff and we are optimistic that a resolution can be found to this crisis which will protect our members and football in Ireland into the future.”

Earlier a Government delegation met senior Bank of Ireland officials to discuss the FAI’s ongoing financial problems.

Government funding for the FAI has been suspended after it emerged that former chief executive John Delaney gave a €100,000 loan to the association in 2017.

It was disclosed in December that the FAI faces debts of up to €62m.

More on this topic

Rescue package likely to minimise FAI job lossesRescue package likely to minimise FAI job losses

Unions 'a lot more optimistic' after meeting with Sports Minister over FAI futureUnions 'a lot more optimistic' after meeting with Sports Minister over FAI future

Talks intensify in bid to secure FAI rescue dealTalks intensify in bid to secure FAI rescue deal

Sports Minister rules out State bailout of FAISports Minister rules out State bailout of FAI


FAITOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Fianna Fáil fields 26 female candidates out of 82Fianna Fáil fields 26 female candidates out of 82

Taoiseach confronted about insurance and childcare costs as Fine Gael campaign starts in CavanTaoiseach confronted about insurance and childcare costs as Fine Gael campaign starts in Cavan

Student accommodation discussions key focus for new city development planStudent accommodation discussions key focus for new city development plan

Judge permits emergency surgery on intellectually disabled man who is 'effectively walking on bone'Judge permits emergency surgery on intellectually disabled man who is 'effectively walking on bone'


Lifestyle

Pet O'Connell looks at the region on the Cork-Kerry border that is such a renowned repository of traditional music and danceSliabh Luachra's cultural riches: The music and dance traditions on the Cork and Kerry border

Eimear Maguire is an artist and the owner of Dollybirds Art.Design/Life: Meet Eimear Maguire, artist and owner of Dollybirds Art

Roisin Burke cast her fears aside and found sleeping precariously on a cliff edge in North Wales deeply relaxingFancy a holiday sleeping on the edge of a cliff?

Adam Sandler has never been interested in the awards season buzzShine on Adam Sandler, you Uncut Diamond

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »