'Really frightening': TD condemns gun attack on gardaí in Dublin

A local TD is describing a gun attack on a Garda patrol van in Darndale in Dublin as a very worrying development.

Two Gardaí escaped uninjured when shots were fired on the Garda van on Buttercup Park at 11.20pm on Thursday night.

A suspect car arrived and a loud noise was heard when shots were fired on the driver's door which has two gunfire marks.

Dublin Bay North Sinn Féin TD, Denise Mitchell says she is very worried about the shooting.

"I am really, really concerned at hearing that news regarding the shooting," said Deputy Mitchell.

"But first off I want to express my relief that the two gardaí were uninjured in the attack.

"I just think that it is really frightening, it is a very serious development.

"This sort of criminal behaviour not only threatens that guards, it also threatens the locals."