Real-time suicide data to identify ‘clusters’

Suspected cases of suicide across Cork city and county are now being recorded in real time by researchers in an effort to determine the likelihood of ‘clusters’.

The National Suicide Research Foundation (NSRF) has teamed up with the HSE and coroners in the city and county, with data on the suspected cases gathered within 10 days to two weeks of the death. The initiative is understood to be one of the first of its kind in Europe and follows a model that has operated in Queensland, Australia.

Ella Arensman of the NSRF said the data is being pulled together to map whether or not clusters of suicides are taking place, and if contagion is found, “to mobilise a faster and more proactive response”.

With funding from the Health Research Board we have established in Cork city and county a system where we can look at real time,” said Prof Arensman.

The project, entitled the Suicide and Self Harm Observatory and involving others from the NSRF team including Paul Corcoran and Ruth Benson, could be rolled out elsewhere, with representatives in Kerry and Donegal already expressing an interest.

Prof Arensman said that clusters are relatively uncommon but social media could be playing a role in a slight increase in the phenomenon, while inaccurate information also leads to panic about clusters that never were.

“We have had clusters in the past but we also had panic about clusters when they turned out not to be there,” she said.

The initiative focuses only on suspected suicides, and every case must ultimately be decided at an inquest.

- Samaritans.org

- 24-hour helpline 116 123

- aware.ie