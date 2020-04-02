Reagent suppliers ramping up production as demand soars 1,000%, says virus lab director

The number of cluster cases of the coronavirus in nursing homes has risen to 29.
There are now 3,447 confirmed cases of the infection here and 85 people have died.
A quarter of the confirmed cases involve health care workers.
Only 1,500 people are being tested per day which is far short of the 15,000 anticipated.
Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, Dr Cillian De Gascun, said they are working on getting more of the reagent needed for the Covid-19 tests.
He said: "We know from our suppliers that their demand has increased globally in the region of 1,000%.
"So they are ramping up production, but unfortunately as with all things, there is a lead-in time for that."
