'Reach out when she can't': Safe Ireland urges public to help women at risk of domestic violence

People are being urged to reach out and support women who are victims of domestic violence.

Gardaí have reported a 20% increase in calls relating to domestic abuse compared to this time last year.

It is thought to be linked to victims being confined to their homes with their abusers during the lockdown.

The government says anyone at risk from domestic violence does not have to abide by the current travel restrictions.

Sharon O'Halloran, CEO of Safe Ireland, is urging people to help women who need it.

She says: "What I would say to community and family out there; reach out when she can't.

"Find out the information that you need that you may be able to offer her support.

"But if you are really really concerned-call the Guards."