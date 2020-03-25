RCPI Professor: New restriction will slow spread of coronavirus

The Dean of the Faculty of Public Health Medicine at Royal College of Physicians Ireland has said the new restrictions will slow the spread of the virus by reducing the risks of catching it.

Professor Emer Shelley told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that there is evidence that the virus spread has already slowed throughout the community, which is why new measures were being taken.

There are a number of indicators that will show if the measures are working - the number daily cases and the number of contacts emerging from a positive case. She pointed out that the number of contacts from a positive case has already reduced from 20 to five.

What is needed is bring that right down and once this happens “we will have gone over the peak over the curve.”

The 'test, test, test' philosophy will continue but in a more concentrated way so the capacity of the testing system can match the groups that are being referred for testing, she said.

When asked if it was still safe to work on a construction site, Prof Shelley said there are strong regulations in the construction industry for health and safety and that some sites might be “well capable of physical distancing” and sites should be assessed on a case-by-case basis.