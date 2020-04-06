RCPI Dean: Cocooning could save older people from immune system 'imbalance' which worsens Covid impact

Cocooning could save older people from an "imbalance" in their immune system which can suddenly worsen the impact of Covid-19, according to the Dean of the Faculty of Public Health Medicine at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.

With the Government primed to extend the current lockdown restrictions beyond Easter Sunday, the strain of enforced distancing from family and friends has been a factor for many amid the current pandemic.

But Prof Emer Shelley said the benefits of cocooning for those aged over 70 outweighs adverse effects — particularly as the virus appears to be most virulent among older generations: “Cocooning not only reduces our own individual risk of catching the coronavirus, which is circulating in the community, it also reduces the risk of passing it on to others.

"If we do get ill, it increases the risk to healthcare workers and reduces the capacity of the health services to care for others."

“It is easy for people to understand why those taking medication which affects their immune system, such as those who have had an organ transplant, are being asked to stay at home.

"However, the capacity of the immune system to respond to threats such as a virus also decreases steadily as we age.

"This is due to a steady reduction in the number of cells in the body’s defence system to tackle and disarm invading bacteria or viruses.”

While up to 20% of people diagnosed with Coronavirus may develop severe illness, its severity appears to increase with age: one-in-eight over the age of 60 may be hospitalized and one-in-five in the over 80 age group could be hospitalised as a result of Covid-19.

“Immunologists who are studying the course of the Covid-19 illness have found that several days into the illness an imbalance may develop in the immune response causing excessive inflammation.

"This can result in acute respiratory distress syndrome and can damage other organs such as the kidney," Prof Shelley said.

It is not known why this occurs in some people and not in others but it is more likely to occur in older people.

She also referred to the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing, TILDA, which found a high prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, chronic lung disease and heart disease among older people — a high percentage of whom are also taking several medications on a daily basis.

“It is very important that those who are cocooning try to get some daily physical exercise," she said, adding that it is vital that anyone needing urgent medical help for any reason should seek it.

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: