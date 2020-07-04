News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rare beaked whale trapped in Wicklow Harbour has died

Deep-diving beaked whales are particularly sensitive to acoustic trauma. Picture: Irish Whale and Dolphin Group/Facebook
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 08:10 PM

Update 8.10pm: A whale that was filmed trapped in Wicklow Harbour today has died.

The Sowerby's Beaked Whale is not known to visit the coastline often and prefers deeper waters away from land.

Members of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group have recovered the animal's remains with a view to conducting a post mortem in County Kildare.

Marine Biologist Meadhbh Quinn tells us what they are going to try and find out about the mammal.

"We are going to try to establish cause of death and see what brought it so far inland," said Ms Quinn.

"Also, as it is an unusual species to strand like this, it is an occasion that we could try to gather other scientific samples and try and learn a bit more about these animals."

Rare beaked whale trapped in Wicklow Harbour not expected to survive

A rare beaked whale has been filmed trapped in Wicklow Harbour.

Videos on social media show male Sowerby near the pier.

The species is not known for visiting the coastline often and prefer deeper waters away from land.

Members of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) are attending to check on the animal.


The group said that deep-diving beaked whales are particularly sensitive to acoustic trauma.

The whale is not expected to survive and euthanasia is being considered if a vet can be found who would be willing to attempt it.

The IWDG is asking people to keep their distance to avoid causing the animal further stress and to remember to maintain social distance as well.

