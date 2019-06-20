Rape trial witness insists sex was forced

The defence in a rape trial put it to the main prosecution witness yesterday that what happened in his presence was consensual sex between the two other parties and that his claims were figments of his imagination.

A 42-year-old man is on trial on charges of raping a 30-year-old woman who since died a year after the alleged offences. The main evidence is from a man who was present in the room during part of the disputed incident. He described what happened as rape and said the woman was degraded by the man.

The witness said he was watching television in his bedroom after sharing a bottle of vodka with the accused, and the woman was sitting at the side of his bed. “He (the defendant) lunged and caught her by the throat, he broke the bottle off the side of the bed and stuck it to her throat,” he said.

The witness also said that when some of his medication went missing and it appeared that the woman had taken it, the defendant said she would have to give the witness a “blow job”.

He said that when he told him he did not want sex, the defendant then told her she would have to give him (the defendant) a “blow job”.

Blaise O’Carroll, defending, said during cross-examination of the witness: “The broken bottle is a figment of your imagination. Getting her to give you a blow job — that is another figment of your imagination.”

The witness disagreed.

Mr O’Carroll said the defendant’s account of what happened was that the woman gave him a “blow job” and they had sex, the witness intervened and told them to go to another room and that was what they did. The witness responded to that suggestion by saying: “No, total lies.”

The witness said: “I did not know it was actual rape until the next morning. I said, it is rape, it is downright degrading what happened to her. I did not know it was rape until the allegation was made.”

Re-examined by Alice Fawsett, prosecuting, the witness said the defendant said to the woman at one stage: “People like you should be cut up and put in a suitcase.”

The witness also told Ms Fawsett that the defendant stuck the bottle to her throat and said to her: “You do what I tell you to do, bitch.”

He testified: “She did not know what to do. She was confused. I did not know what to do. I was under the influence. I did not know how to handle it. I was walking in and out of the room… I did not know how to stop it, how to intervene, how to help the girl… She did not know what to do. She was numb. She was telling him to stop. He said, ‘I will stop when I come.’ ”

Mr O’Carroll asked the defendant about looking at television when all of this was going on in the bedroom.

The witness replied: “I don’t go out looking for sex. If I make love to a girl, I have to get Viagra. It does not turn me on (to look at others having sex). A blue movie would not hit my tonsils. I would prefer the real thing or nothing at all.

“But it is not about me at all. I am not the one on trial. I did not want oral sex. I didn’t want no sex. He (the defendant) was blackmailing her to having sex with him.

“It was the filthiest, dirtiest, downright degrading of that girl. I feel it was partly my fault, but I was not the one who sexually assaulted her and I did not want her sexually assaulted for my gratification… I am the innocent party in this as well.”

The accused man pleaded not guilty to six charges against him, namely two counts of rape, one by sexual intercourse and a second by placing his penis in her mouth. He denies three charges of aggravated sexual assault by threat of violence by the production of a broken wine bottle.

The sixth count is of production of a weapon to intimidate, namely a broken wine bottle. All charges related to January 14, 2017.

The trial before Mr Justice Tony Hunt and the seven men and five women of the jury continues today at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.