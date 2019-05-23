NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Rape trial resumed in jury’s absence

By Liam Heylin
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 10:14 PM

The trial of a man accused of raping and sexually assaulting a man twice his age on the side of the street in Cork City two years ago proceeded in the absence of the jury today.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the six women and six men of the jury to return to the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork for the resumption of the trial tomorrow.

The accused man denies two charges, namely raping and sexually assaulting the complainant on May 30 2017.

The accused is aged around 30 and the complainant was 61 at the time and is now 63.

