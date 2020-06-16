News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Rape Crisis Network Ireland back audit of domestic and sexual crimes

Rape Crisis Network Ireland back audit of domestic and sexual crimes
Rape Crisis Network Ireland said it is vital this commitment to audit is driven by a minister sitting at the cabinet table.
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 03:13 PM

Rape crisis groups have welcomed pledges in the Programme for Government to identify “gaps and silos” in State services to tackle sexual and domestic violence.

Rape Crisis Network Ireland said it is pleased to see that the “urgent need” for an immediate audit on governmental responsibility for domestic and sexual crimes has been recognised.

“RCNI looks forward to working with the government in auditing how sexual, domestic, and gender-based violence is held across government,” said Clíona Saidléar, Executive Director of RCNI.

Over the Covid-19 crisis we have found ways to work very effectively across government but the gaps and silos also became apparent to all.

She said it is vital this commitment is driven by a minister sitting at the cabinet table.

She also welcomed pledges on family law and victims’ rights, online safety, sex education in schools and embedding consent at third level.

Ms Saidléar said they see plans for a nighttime economy taskforce and a focus on alcohol harm as an opportunity to build a “new safer nighttime economy for all”.

Elsewhere, the Irish Penal Reform Trust welcomed commitments in the programme to establish a high-level cross-departmental and cross agency taskforce to consider the mental health and addiction challenges of prisoners.

It also welcomed a review of prison visiting committees and a review of spent conviction legislation with a view to broadening it.

The IPRT also welcomed an examination of increasing the age limit of the Garda Youth Diversion Programme to 24.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties welcomed “significant advances” for human rights, including commitments to end Direct Provision and to bring in a law to prevent hate crime.

It said the programme does not contain an Ombudsman for Victims of Crime, which the ICCL has called for, but noted a pledge to fully implement the Victims of Crime Directive.

READ MORE

'No one knows what to do': Alarm in Dublin has been going off for four days

More on this topic

Noel Baker: A new Government must deliver on its pledged 'social contractNoel Baker: A new Government must deliver on its pledged 'social contract

'Stopping people cutting turf, I could never agree with that' - Michael Healy-Rae on coalition deal'Stopping people cutting turf, I could never agree with that' - Michael Healy-Rae on coalition deal

Kerry councillors vow to reject programme for Government over Shannon LNG stanceKerry councillors vow to reject programme for Government over Shannon LNG stance

Leo Varadkar seeks rural Independents' support for new governmentLeo Varadkar seeks rural Independents' support for new government

TOPIC: Government Formation

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up