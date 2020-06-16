Rape Crisis Network Ireland back audit of domestic and sexual crimes

Rape crisis groups have welcomed pledges in the Programme for Government to identify “gaps and silos” in State services to tackle sexual and domestic violence.

Rape Crisis Network Ireland said it is pleased to see that the “urgent need” for an immediate audit on governmental responsibility for domestic and sexual crimes has been recognised.

“RCNI looks forward to working with the government in auditing how sexual, domestic, and gender-based violence is held across government,” said Clíona Saidléar, Executive Director of RCNI.

Over the Covid-19 crisis we have found ways to work very effectively across government but the gaps and silos also became apparent to all.

She said it is vital this commitment is driven by a minister sitting at the cabinet table.

She also welcomed pledges on family law and victims’ rights, online safety, sex education in schools and embedding consent at third level.

Ms Saidléar said they see plans for a nighttime economy taskforce and a focus on alcohol harm as an opportunity to build a “new safer nighttime economy for all”.

Elsewhere, the Irish Penal Reform Trust welcomed commitments in the programme to establish a high-level cross-departmental and cross agency taskforce to consider the mental health and addiction challenges of prisoners.

It also welcomed a review of prison visiting committees and a review of spent conviction legislation with a view to broadening it.

The IPRT also welcomed an examination of increasing the age limit of the Garda Youth Diversion Programme to 24.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties welcomed “significant advances” for human rights, including commitments to end Direct Provision and to bring in a law to prevent hate crime.

It said the programme does not contain an Ombudsman for Victims of Crime, which the ICCL has called for, but noted a pledge to fully implement the Victims of Crime Directive.