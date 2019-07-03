Rape crisis group welcomes jailing of man who took upskirt video at Dublin Pride

The Rape Crisis Network has praised a judge, Gardaí and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after a man was jailed for filming an upskirt video at Dublin's Pride parade at the weekend.

An American man was jailed for two months yesterday for filming the upskirt footage on his mobile phone.

Russell Sykes, from South Carolina, pleaded guilty to engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

Caroline Counihan, Legal Policy Director with the Rape Crisis Network Ireland, says swift action by all concerned sends out a positive message to crimes like upskirting.

"I think it's very encouraging for survivors when that kind of positive statements comes from gardaí, the DPP and the judge himself in the case," said Ms Counihan.