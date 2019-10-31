News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Rape accused denies he and co-accused 'swapped over' sexual activity with woman

Rape accused denies he and co-accused 'swapped over' sexual activity with woman
By Declan Brennan
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 05:00 PM

One of two men on trial for raping a student who was allegedly too drunk to consent has denied that he and the co-accused “swapped over” sexual activity with the woman.

The jury at the Central Criminal Court heard that the defendant (aged 29) told gardaí after his arrest that he didn't go out that night with any intention to have sex and if he wanted sex he could go to his wife.

He and a co-accused (aged 33), both non-nationals living in Donegal, have pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape of the woman in a town in the county in February 2015. The complainant is now aged in her 20s.

The woman has told the trial that she was too drunk to consent to sex and that the two accused raped her when she and her female friend went back to their flat after a night out drinking.

The alleged rapes took place when all four were lying on a bed. The older accused told gardaí that he and the complainant had consensual sex while the younger man denies any sexual activity with the complainant.

In a second interview, gardaí told the younger man that the complainant made a statement in which she said that she remembered the two men “swapped over”.

The accused told gardaí “that's a lie”. He said the woman was kissing the other defendant, not him.

“I did not have sexual contact with [the complainant]. [Her friend] was holding my penis, but I don't think I came,” he said.

Asked if there would be any reason why any of his semen would be found on or in the alleged victim, the accused said “no, not at all”.

READ MORE

Man who claimed to be talent agent to sexually assault siblings in hospital bathroom gets partially suspended sentence

Gardaí showed the man mobile phone video footage of the complainant staggering in the flat and being lifted up off the bathroom floor by the two defendants. At one point the complainant's friend is heard saying “we are in a bad position”.

The accused told gardaí that if there was a problem why did the friend not call police or leave.

“If she wanted to leave we would have co-operated. If there was a problem why did her friend not call police? Why is she videoing (sic)?"

He said he asked the complainant's friend why she didn't help her friend instead of recording the video footage.

He told gardaí:

“I think that, taking of the video, they knew what they were up to. They wanted to get us in trouble.”

He said if he had done something bad he would not have used his car to take them home.

He said: “I have a little sister and I would not like that to happen to a female. If someone did that to my sister I would go mad.

“I have a wife, if I want sex. Going out that night sex wasn't my intention, just to have a good night, whatever happens happens,” he said.

The jury heard that the man's first garda interview began at 1.37am. When asked at the start of the interview if he wished to have a solicitor present the man said "yes".

Gardaí then clarified with him that they meant did he want a solicitor present for the interview and he replied “Like now? No”. Gardaí then told him if at any time he wished to have a solicitor present or to consult one this would be provided.

The trial continues before a jury and Judge Alex Owens.

READ MORE

Student reveals anxiety followed him like a barking dog following sexual relationship with female teacher

More on this topic

High Court ruling temporarily prevents Ben Gilroy from arresting Start Mortgages employeesHigh Court ruling temporarily prevents Ben Gilroy from arresting Start Mortgages employees

Man who pulled gun on sister-in-law and threatened to kill her partner during family argument is jailedMan who pulled gun on sister-in-law and threatened to kill her partner during family argument is jailed

'Family-focused' woman who had to have hysterectomy after incorrectly reported smear test sues for damages'Family-focused' woman who had to have hysterectomy after incorrectly reported smear test sues for damages

Man who claimed to be talent agent to sexually assault siblings in hospital bathroom gets partially suspended sentenceMan who claimed to be talent agent to sexually assault siblings in hospital bathroom gets partially suspended sentence


courtrapeTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Stroke treatment expansion at CUH face major delay due to vacant consultant postStroke treatment expansion at CUH face major delay due to vacant consultant post

High Court judge to decide later in challenge over refusal of driving licence renewalHigh Court judge to decide later in challenge over refusal of driving licence renewal

Woman left with life changing injuries following Cork hit-and-runWoman left with life changing injuries following Cork hit-and-run

Judge says he 'cannot understand' why more addiction services are not being providedJudge says he 'cannot understand' why more addiction services are not being provided


Lifestyle

Hot apple desserts.Bobbing for apples tonight? Michelle Darmody unveils her favourite recipes for this season's bounty of apples

Is there a natural remedy I could take?Natural health: I'm unable to shake off sadness after breakup; my fingernails are brittle and break easily

Trish Brennan is head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design in Cork.Question of Taste: Head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design, Trish Brennan

Halloween is my favourite time of year! I absolutely love it and always have. My twin and I have our birthday on November 1st so it was a special time of year of celebration in our household. The fact that we could eat junk food two days in a row was worth celebrating alone.Mums the word: 'I went pumpkin hunting and picked up a sad looking turnip’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »