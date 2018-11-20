Rainfall warning issued for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is due to take effect after Met Éireann warned of persistent showers for counties Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

The forecaster has issued the 24-hour warning beginning today at 12pm and ending tomorrow at the same time, with between 25 and 35mm of rain expected to fall.

A small craft warning is also in place with east to northeast winds set to increase to force 6 or higher today on all Irish coasts.

A Status Yellow warning is issued for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity.

In Leinster today it is expected to be dull with cloudy skies and heavy showers during the afternoon. These showers will persist throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning.

Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry with sunny spells for Munster and Connacht today. Central areas will be mostly dry with sunny spells and just the odd shower.

Tonight, western parts of Munster and Connacht are likely to remain dry but with misty. There will be persistent rain for Ulster and northern Leinster with a few showers in southern Leinster.

Digital Desk