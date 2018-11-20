Home»ireland

Rainfall warning issued for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath

Tuesday, November 20, 2018 - 10:48 AM

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is due to take effect after Met Éireann warned of persistent showers for counties Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

The forecaster has issued the 24-hour warning beginning today at 12pm and ending tomorrow at the same time, with between 25 and 35mm of rain expected to fall.

A small craft warning is also in place with east to northeast winds set to increase to force 6 or higher today on all Irish coasts.

A Status Yellow warning is issued for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity.

In Leinster today it is expected to be dull with cloudy skies and heavy showers during the afternoon. These showers will persist throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning.

Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry with sunny spells for Munster and Connacht today. Central areas will be mostly dry with sunny spells and just the odd shower.

Tonight, western parts of Munster and Connacht are likely to remain dry but with misty. There will be persistent rain for Ulster and northern Leinster with a few showers in southern Leinster.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

WeatherRainStatus Yellow

Related Articles

Wind and rain warnings forecast gusts up 110km/h and 40mm of rain today

November rain: Wet, windy and cold weekend ahead

Freezing temperatures, sleet and snow expected for bank holiday weekend

Here are the Irish places that saw temperatures go below 0 degrees last night

More in this Section

Sinn Féin issues call over legacy inquest funding in the North

Man shot by Danish police in city where Irish fans gather for Nations League game

Foster: Border backstop is an unnecessary EU ‘negotiating tactic’

Solicitor who borrowed €27k from elderly woman who cares for husband and another adult is struck off


Breaking Stories

Are ceramides the key to younger looking skin? An expert explains

9 top authors reveal the titles on their Christmas wish lists

Watching violence on screens makes children more emotionally distressed

Greece is open for winter business and this is why you should go

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 17, 2018

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »