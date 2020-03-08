Rainfall warning for Clare with weather advisory in place for 15 counties

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Co Clare.

The forecaster said: "Rainfall accumulations combined with high river levels may result in further flooding."

The warning, issued today, will come into effect on Monday and remain in place for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a weather advisory for 15 counties remains in place until 6pm on Tuesday.

The advisory is in place for all of Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

Met Éireann has warned: "Periods of heavy rainfall from Saturday to Tuesday may lead to some local flooding as river levels remain elevated.

"The heaviest of the rain will be through Saturday afternoon, and again early Monday and early Tuesday, with rainfall accumulations from Saturday to Tuesday of 40 to 50mm in places, with some spot flooding.

"Strong winds at times also, with gales on coasts."

Elsewhere, the forecaster is predicting scattered showers "for a time" tonight.

They say the showers will "will become isolated with good clear spells developing".

Monday is set to be a wet and windy one, "with rain becoming widespread during the day".

Met Éireann says the rain "will be heavy and persistent in places, with a risk of flooding, especially in parts of Munster, Connacht and west Ulster".

The added that the rest of the week is likely to see "changeable and unsettled weather" continuing.