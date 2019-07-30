News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Rail services resume following earlier signalling issues caused lightning

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 07:40 PM

Update - 7.35pm: Rail services from Dublin to Maynooth, M3, and Sligo are due to depart and operate to schedule following signalling issues caused by lightning earlier this evening.

The services are expected to commence their journeys on time but significant delays are to be expected by passengers.

Irish Rail is working to minimise these delays.

Earlier: Rail passengers are being urged to make alternative travel plans after lightning damage forced the Dublin to Maynooth line to be suspended this evening.

Irish Rail has said it has taken the decision after lightning caused damage to signalling this afternoon.

Passengers travelling on the Dublin to Longford and Dublin to Sligo services are also impacted.

Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny offered advice for commuters.

"Dublin Bus are accepting rail tickets for people travelling to and from areas on the Maynooth line and Dunboyne.

For people travelling further distances, we are advising them to make alternative arrangement, as unfortunately, with the disruption and the time in the evening it's not possible at this point to provide alternative transport.

"We are working to rectify the fault as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, drivers in Dublin are being warned to take extra care on the way home this evening, with lightning and heavy rain forecast.

Dublin Fire Brigade has been called in to deal with spot flooding in Churchtown, Terenure and Grafton Street.

Teams have also been sent to help in Rathmines, the IFSC and College Green.

Met Éireann said there will be further heavy showers and thunderstorms in the east on Tuesday evening with some torrential downpours and localised surface flooding.

The forecaster said the showers are expected to ease later as drier and clearer weather continues to extend from the west.

Luas passengers told to expect delays this evening

