Rail services resuming after Christmas break

Rail services are resuming today across the country.

It is after they were shut for Christmas Day and St. Stephen's Day.

Intercity services will operate to a weekday service with some changes and cancellations.

Iarnród Éireann spokesperson Jane Cregan outlined what will happen today.

She said: "Services will resume on the 27th but there will be a special timetable in operation, like similar to a Saturday timetable.

"We would advise customers who travelling with us on the 27th to check their times before they travel at irishrail.ie."