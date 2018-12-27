NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Rail services resuming after Christmas break

Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 06:35 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Rail services are resuming today across the country.

It is after they were shut for Christmas Day and St. Stephen's Day.

Intercity services will operate to a weekday service with some changes and cancellations.

Iarnród Éireann spokesperson Jane Cregan outlined what will happen today.

She said: "Services will resume on the 27th but there will be a special timetable in operation, like similar to a Saturday timetable.

"We would advise customers who travelling with us on the 27th to check their times before they travel at irishrail.ie."


