News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Rail services from Tipperary to Dublin on Sunday morning sold out

Rail services from Tipperary to Dublin on Sunday morning sold out
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 01:34 PM

Irish Rail have announced that rail services from Co Tipperary to Dublin on Sunday morning have sold out as fans of the Premier County embark on the capital for the All-Ireland hurling final.

Hurling fans supporting the men in blue and gold have been advised that morning rail services this Sunday from Limerick/Limerick Junction and Cork to Dublin are sold out

The Cork-Dublin service stops at Thurles and caters for a number of fans from the Premier County.

Irish Rail say there is limited availability on the 7.25 Dublin to Limerick available for spectators coming home from the Croke Park clash.

According to the Irish Rail website, morning trains from Kilkenny MacDonagh station to Heuston are also sold out.

There are tickets available from Waterford to Dublin on Sunday morning, however.

The company is reminding fans travelling to the game that advance booking is essential as there will be no tickets available at stations.

Dalo's All-Ireland Preview Podcast: Tale of the unexpected but familiar final

READ MORE

Hurling's Super 11s moving to New York

More on this topic

Jerome Cahill learning on the job in Tipperary’s whirlwind seasonJerome Cahill learning on the job in Tipperary’s whirlwind season

Seamus Callanan ready to seize the daySeamus Callanan ready to seize the day

Losing All-Ireland to Tipp was hell, recalls Michael FennellyLosing All-Ireland to Tipp was hell, recalls Michael Fennelly

Richard Stakelum: ‘It’s real spit-on-the-hands stuff. Not for faint hearts’Richard Stakelum: ‘It’s real spit-on-the-hands stuff. Not for faint hearts’

Tipperary GAAIrish RailKilkenny GAATrain to DublinTOPIC: All-Ireland Hurling Final

More in this Section

36 schools selected for hot meals pilot scheme36 schools selected for hot meals pilot scheme

More students receive top A-level grade in Northern IrelandMore students receive top A-level grade in Northern Ireland

Nora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in MalaysiaNora Quoirin tragedy – how events unfolded in Malaysia

Dublin Fire Brigade members threaten strike action over staffing levelsDublin Fire Brigade members threaten strike action over staffing levels


Lifestyle

The label’s creative director, Palesa Mokubung, is from South Africa.Everything you need to know about Mantsho, the first African brand to collaborate with H&M

The Danish government is yet to officially comment.Trump reportedly ‘wants to buy’ Greenland – 5 reasons it’s a totally amazing tourist destination

Here are the best ways to get young children to eat veg and advises on the correct portion sizes for toddlers.Ask an Expert: How can I ensure my toddler gets enough nutrients if he doesn’t like vegetables?

The 34-year-old sportsman recently opened up a branch of cult gym F45 in Bath.Video: These high-intensity exercises are how ex-England rugby player James Haskell stays in shape

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »