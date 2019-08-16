Rail services from Tipperary to Dublin on Sunday morning sold out

Irish Rail have announced that rail services from Co Tipperary to Dublin on Sunday morning have sold out as fans of the Premier County embark on the capital for the All-Ireland hurling final.

Hurling fans supporting the men in blue and gold have been advised that morning rail services this Sunday from Limerick/Limerick Junction and Cork to Dublin are sold out

The Cork-Dublin service stops at Thurles and caters for a number of fans from the Premier County.

Irish Rail say there is limited availability on the 7.25 Dublin to Limerick available for spectators coming home from the Croke Park clash.

❗️Morning services Limerick/Limerick Jctn/Cork to Dublin on Sun 18 Aug - SOLD OUT Eve return trains selling out. Limited availability remains on 19:25 Dublin/Limerick. Advance booking essential. No tickets available at stations @KilkennyCLG @TipperaryGAA @CrokePark #GAA — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) August 16, 2019

According to the Irish Rail website, morning trains from Kilkenny MacDonagh station to Heuston are also sold out.

There are tickets available from Waterford to Dublin on Sunday morning, however.

The company is reminding fans travelling to the game that advance booking is essential as there will be no tickets available at stations.

