Rail services cancelled after train hits cattle in Kilkenny

Saturday, September 22, 2018 - 02:18 PM

A train has hit a herd of cattle in Co. Kilkenny.

The incident happened on the Waterford to Dublin line near Thomastown.

The train was forced to stop on the viaduct, but has since returned to Thomastown.

Iarnród Éireann says bus transfers will remain in place between Waterford and Kilkenny until further notice.

KCLR FM report that the location of the train could make it difficult to transfer passengers to buses.


