Raffle for apartment in Cork receives entries from Canada and Australia

A raffle for an apartment in Cork has seen ticket sales from as far afield as Canada and Australia, according to organisers.

The 'Win A Gaff' raffle, a joint fundraiser Douglas GAA, Cork City FC and Kinsale AFC, was launched last May and the top prize is a new two-bed 807sq ft ground-floor apartment in Aylesbury, Ballintemple that comes with an integrated fitted kitchen and a back garden.

A maximum of 9,000 tickets will be sold at €100 each for the draw to be held on Oct 12, with the proceeds split evenly between the three clubs.

The second prize on offer in the draw is a brand new five-door Toyota Yaris Terra, provided by Lehane Motors. Third prize is €1,000 in cash.

Paul Wycherley, general manager of Cork City Football Club, said interest in the top prize has spread beyond Leeside: “We have already seen people buy tickets from Kerry and Donegal, and from as far away as Australia and Canada. This is the first time a prize like this has ever been offered in Cork, and we expect the 9,000 tickets to sell fast."

Organisers did not say exactly how many tickets have sold to date, but Mr Wycherly said ticket sales are “going well and on track”, and that organisers anticipate at this stage that tickets will sell out.

Douglas GAA plans to use the proceeds to develop floodlighting and improvements to its pitch, while Cork City will invest in its youth academy and community projects. Kinsale AFC says the money raised will improve its ageing facilities after the numbers involved in the club trebled in just five years.

If the target for ticket sales of €450,000 is not met by an Oct 5 deadline, the promoters reserve the right to substitute the prize with a cash prize alternative which will be equal to 50% of the payments received minus administrative costs not exceeding €10,000.

For more information on tickets, and to view images of the property, see winagaff.ie.