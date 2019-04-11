Rachel Allen's son Joshua remanded on drugs charges

The teenage son of chef Rachel Allen has signed a plea of guilty to six drugs charges following his arrest last year in East Cork.

Joshua Allen, 19, with an address in Ballinmona, Shanagarry Co Cork appeared at Midleton District Court charged with four drugs offences at Ballymaloe Cookery School in Shanagarry, Co Cork on August 30, 2018.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled drug, to wit cannabis, at the school.

He was also charged with the possession of cannabis with the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying on the same date in the same place.

He was also charged with the possession of cannabis for sale or supply when the market value exceeded €13,000 or more.

Mr Allen was also charged with possession of cocaine on the same occasion.

He also faced two other charges on another date at his home. The first charge involves possession of cannabis on the 5th of September 2018 at Ballinamona, Shanagarry, Co Cork.

He also was charged with possession of a controlled drug, to wit cannabis, for the purpose of sale or supply on the same date.

Mr Allen appeared in court accompanied by his solicitor Don Ryan. He did not speak during the brief hearing.

Inspector Sean McCarthy of Anglesea Street Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the case. He said Mr Allen made no reply after caution when the charges were put to him this morning.

Inspector Tony O’Sullivan said the DPP had directed that there be a trial on indictment on all six charges.

The court heard that Gardai had no objection to bail once Mr Allen sign on three days a week, surrender his passport and not apply for other travel documents.

He also has to agree to reside at his home address and not leave the jurisdiction.

Judge Brian Sheridan heard that there was no application for legal aid in the case. He remanded Mr Allen on bail until his appearance before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on May 8 next.

In a statement last year, Rachel Allen and her husband Isaac said they were “devastated” by the arrest of their son Joshua in relation to drugs charges.

The couple issued a statement in a bid to “alleviate the frenzy of enquiry and speculation ongoing in relation to our son Joshua”.

Mr and Mrs Allen said in the statement that Joshua had admitted his guilt and was cooperating with gardai.

The couple said their son had made a “huge mistake” which would lead to “profound consequences” for him.

Rachel Allen was brought up in Dublin and left home at eighteen to study at the internationally renowned Ballymaloe Cookery School.

Ms Allen is a TV chef and author and teaches in Ballymaloe. She is the author of four best selling cookery books and has appeared in television series for RTE and the BBC.

The late Myrtle and Ivan Allen opened Ballymaloe, their home, to the public as a restaurant in 1964 and later as a guesthouse. Ballymaloe House is now internationally known arising out of the work of its founders and amongst others chefs Darina and Rachel Allen.