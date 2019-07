Batches of Quorn cocktail sausages are being recalled because of the possible presence of metal pieces.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland announced the recall saying it affects the 180g packs.

The recall is for packs with best before dates of July 27, 28 and 29.

The FSAI stated that point-of-sale notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

Earlier this week, Tesco recalled four own brand drinks due to fermentation.