Quinn Industrial Holdings executive Kevin Lunney abducted, assaulted and left on roadside

Latest: The chief operating officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings has been abducted and seriously assaulted before being dumped at the side of the road in Co Cavan.

The PSNI are investigating after 50-year-old businessman Kevin Lunney was taken from his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, at around 6.40pm on Tuesday evening.

Mr Lunney was seriously assaulted before being left across the border at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

He was discovered by local residents just before 9pm and was brought to hospital with serious injuries to his face and leg.

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) said Mr Lunney’s and an unknown car were found ablaze in a road near his family home shortly before 7pm on Tuesday evening.

“Mr Lunney sustained a broken leg and range of other very severe, but non-life threatening injuries, for which he is being treated in a nearby hospital,” a spokesperson said.

QIH chairman Adrian Barden said that the incident was an “outrageous attack on a hard-working father of six children”.

“For several hours last evening, Kevin’s wife, family and very many friends were left to contemplate the worst.

Like many of his colleagues I am frustrated and angry that more has not been done to protect Kevin, who will require some considerable time to recover from the very severe injuries sustained in this brutal attack.

“We have previously warned of the inevitability of serious injury and loss of life arising from these sustained and increasingly serious criminal attacks.

“We are now calling for the police authorities north and south to act quickly and decisively to prevent an inevitable loss of life by bringing those responsible to justice.”

In a tweet, DUP leader Arlene Foster condemned the assault, and said it was “totally abhorrent”.

Totally abhorrent news coming from Fermanagh this morning. Nobody should have to live in fear of attack or indeed abduction as a result of their job. I hope those responsible face the courts as a result of their actions. Thinking of the family who went through last nights ordeal https://t.co/yIyPIhhWXd — Arlene Foster (@DUPleader) September 18, 2019

“Nobody should have to live in fear of attack or indeed abduction as a result of their job,” the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said.

I hope those responsible face the courts as a result of their actions. Thinking of the family who went through last night’s ordeal.

Fianna Fail TD for Cavan-Monaghan, Brendan Smith, also condemned the incident and said those responsible must be brought to justice.

“This is the latest in a series of attacks on members of Quinn Industrial Holdings and I am particularly concerned that no arrests have been made, either side of the border, to date.

“It is a campaign of intimidation and the Gardai and the PSNI must work together to ensure it ends and those responsible are brought to justice.

“I wish Mr Lunney a speedy recovery, and I am thinking of him and his family at what must be a very frightening time. I reiterate again the need for these reprehensible thugs to be brought to justice and I hope they feel the full force of the law,” he said.

The PSNI appealed for information.

Det Insp Trevor Stevenson said: “This was a horrific attack and we are liaising with our colleagues at An Garda Siochana.”

He appealed for anyone who saw a black Audi saloon in Derrylin in Co Fermanagh or Swanlinbar in Co Cavan to contact detectives.

- Press Association