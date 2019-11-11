Quinn executive: Police examining 'substantial evidential trail' in intimidation investigation

A director of Quinn Industrial Holdings said there appeared to be a “substantial evidential trail” that police were examining on those behind the campaign of intimidation against them.

John McCartin said the directors had confidence that gardaí were doing “everything they can” in their investigation, saying there was now a “massive and concerted effort” on both sides of the border.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Sean O'Rourke, Mr McCartin confirmed weekend reports that he had received threats that his “blood would be left on the walls” if he didn't take certain business decisions.

He said gardaí may not have been taken these threats seriously at the time.

But he added that maybe neither he nor the other directors took them seriously either and that no one could have imagined the “levels of depravity” displayed by those who abducted and tortured fellow director Kevin Lunney.

Mr McCartin described Cyril McGuinness, the crime boss suspected of orchestrating the abduction and who died during last week's police searches, as “a huge figure along the border” over a long period of time.

He said news of McGuinness's death, thought to have been from a heart attack, was “quite shocking”.

He said: “He has been a huge figure along the border area for a very long period of time.”

The businessman said there was a concern that evidence would evaporate with his death, but said there had been reports that a “treasure trove” of evidence had been removed from the safe house used by McGuinness, in Derbyshire, England.

The items include computers, mobile phones and documentation that McGuinness had stashed in the house believing he would not be found there.

“There would appear to be a substantial evidential trail leading to where I cannot tell you and I don't know, but there does seem to be a very substantial evidential trail,” he said.

Referring to meetings the directors have had with the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and, subsequently, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Mr McCartin said: “I can say at the moment we have confidence that the Gardaí are absolutely doing everything they can in this investigation.

We know that it is wide-ranging, that it is deep, very well resourced and we see that on both sides of the border right now.

He also thanked police for providing security for directors and their families, but said the threat from the gang behind the intimidation remained. He said they could not be complacent and believed they were still vulnerable to attack.

“There are still a lot of risks attached to our everyday activity and there is still an overriding risk that this campaign of intimidation is not over,” he said.

Asked did gardaí not take the threat against him seriously, he said: “I guess not and maybe even it was not taken seriously by me and my fellow directors as well. None of us could have imagined anybody would stoop to the levels of depravity.”