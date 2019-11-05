News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Quinn directors call for dedicated cross border task force

Quinn directors call for dedicated cross border task force
Kevin Lunney.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 05:17 PM

Directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings say they have called on Garda Commissioner Drew Harris for the robust policing of the region and the establishment of a dedicated special cross border task force.

Following a meeting with the Garda Commissioner this afternoon, they welcomed the increase in resourcing after the savage abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney.

The father-of-six was attacked as he arrived at his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, in September. He sustained life-changing injuries.

The directors of the firm confirmed that Friday "was the first time since QIH’s establishment almost five years ago" that its management was not exposed to "intimidatory signage or defamatory Facebook pages".

QIH said: "The tragedy is that the impetus for this action was a violent attack on Kevin."

However, they said that its directors and their families continue to live in fear.

They said: "The community and staff of QIH need to see positive action now to give them the confidence to speak out against those perpetrating this campaign of intimidation.

"The directors of QIH, the staff and the community are putting their trust in the police services and authorities on this island but they need to see the perpetrators and more importantly the paymaster brought to justice in the short term.

"We noted to the Commissioner our concerns that prior to the most recent attack on Kevin, appropriate resources and attention were not applied to addressing the multitude of acts of intimidation and violence against QIH directors and staff.

"We also expressed our concern that failure to bring the orchestrator and paymaster of this campaign to justice would leave this peaceful community in a limbo status of fear and paralysis that would undermine the local economy and the rule of law and order in this region."

